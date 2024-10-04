Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity USD has a market cap of $69.35 million and $141,066.58 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 69,333,180 tokens. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

