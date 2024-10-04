Flow (FLOW) Price Tops $0.55 on Top Exchanges

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flow has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $837.93 million and $22.07 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.57 or 0.00251858 BTC.

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,536,086,728 coins. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

