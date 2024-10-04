Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Trading Up 11.4% – Here’s What Happened

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES – Get Free Report) traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.15. 249,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,113,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
Nuverra Environmental Solutions Trading Up 11.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
About Nuverra Environmental Solutions
Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Rocky Mountain, Northeast, Southern, and Corporate and Other. The Rocky Mountain segment includes the Bakken shale area. The Northeast segment is comprised of the Marcellus and Utica shale areas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuverra Environmental Solutions
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.