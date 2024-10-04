Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Ocean Outdoor Limited (LON:OOUT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.20 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.20 ($0.14). Approximately 169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 54,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.13 ($0.14).

Ocean Outdoor Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.77, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ocean Outdoor Company Profile

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

