Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Stock Price Up 6,500% – Time to Buy?

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY – Get Free Report) traded up 6,500% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

Shimao Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

Shimao Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; management services; and property management activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shimao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.