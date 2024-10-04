First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of First Cobalt Corp. (CVE:FCC – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. 463,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,169,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
First Cobalt Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 30.51, a current ratio of 30.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$162.97 million and a P/E ratio of -7.26.
About First Cobalt
First Cobalt Corp. acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt project, which covers an area of approximately 2,600 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Aurgent Resource Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Cobalt
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for First Cobalt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Cobalt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.