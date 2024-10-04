iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.60 and last traded at $51.60. Approximately 2,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.83.

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 million, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF Company Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (IEDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the discretionary spending sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

