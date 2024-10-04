SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Stock Price Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.19 and last traded at $39.96. 20,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 52,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.92.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23.

Get SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 179.1% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 317,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 203,689 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $976,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 234,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-linked government bonds from non-US developed nations as well as emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.