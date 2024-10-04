Reach (LON:RCH) Trading Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 93.40 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 92.40 ($1.24). Approximately 399,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 797,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.30 ($1.23).

Reach Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 89.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The firm has a market cap of £295.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.46, a P/E/G ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Reach Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a GBX 2.88 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. Reach’s payout ratio is 5,384.62%.

About Reach

Reach plc operates as a national and regional commercial news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, DevonLive, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.

