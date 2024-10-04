Eight Peaks Group (LON:8PG) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Eight Peaks Group PLC (LON:8PG – Get Free Report) dropped 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). Approximately 52,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 87,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).
Eight Peaks Group Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of £405,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25.
Eight Peaks Group Company Profile
Eight Peaks Group PLC formerly known as Legendary Investments Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investing in near startup and small size companies. It focuses on making investments in and assisting companies that exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eight Peaks Group
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Eight Peaks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eight Peaks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.