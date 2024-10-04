Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Trading 0.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 21,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 86,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Journey Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

