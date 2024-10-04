Tritax Eurobox (LON:EBOX) Shares Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Tritax Eurobox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 71.20 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 71.20 ($0.95). Approximately 2,426,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,329,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.60 ($0.96).

Tritax Eurobox Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of £292.95 million, a PE ratio of 280.10 and a beta of 0.55.

Tritax Eurobox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

Insider Activity at Tritax Eurobox

Tritax Eurobox Company Profile

In other news, insider Robert Orr acquired 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £1,356.60 ($1,814.61). 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

