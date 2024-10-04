BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 140.60 ($1.88). 558,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 496,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.80 ($1.90).

BMO Global Smaller Companies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 140.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 140.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of £769.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77.

About BMO Global Smaller Companies

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

