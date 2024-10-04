South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Trading 3.1% Higher – What’s Next?

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 12,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 23,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.47 price objective on shares of South Star Battery Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

South Star Battery Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$32.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.85.

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. It also owns 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

Further Reading

