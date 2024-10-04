Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Trading Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49. 11,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 20,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

