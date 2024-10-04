iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.64 and last traded at $26.73. 1,444 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2,340.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 233,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 224,144 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period.

About iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.

