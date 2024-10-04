Avast (LON:AVST) Trading Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Avast plc (LON:AVST – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 708 ($9.47) and last traded at GBX 716.60 ($9.59). 70,784,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,586% from the average session volume of 4,198,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 720.20 ($9.63).

Avast Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £7.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,115.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 716.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 716.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers.

Further Reading

