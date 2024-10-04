Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Trading Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.23. Approximately 1,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Informa Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34.

Informa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1448 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Informa’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic research company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers digital content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and online platforms that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

