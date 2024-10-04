Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Shares Up 3.5% – Here’s Why

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 69 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 68.80 ($0.92). 53,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 148,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.89).
Anexo Group Stock Up 1.4 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 64.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 65.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.60 million, a P/E ratio of 875.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.76.
About Anexo Group
Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Credit Hire and Legal Services. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents.
