Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Shares Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 57,256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 192,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Emerita Resources Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 44.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$174.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 4.97.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

