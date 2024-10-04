SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Stock Price Down 10% – Time to Sell?

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.67. 7,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 16,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
SolarWindow Technologies Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.
SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About SolarWindow Technologies
SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in the development of transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods under LiquidElectricity Coatings brand. The company's coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions, which is applied to rigid and flexible glass, and plastic surfaces to transform ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices.
