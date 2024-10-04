AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.42 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.45). 55,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 255,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.46).
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AssetCo from GBX 38 ($0.51) to GBX 40 ($0.54) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th.
In other AssetCo news, insider Christopher Mills acquired 2,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £927,500 ($1,240,636.70). 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. It also offers investment management and advisory services, as well as is involved in the marketing of thematic exchange traded funds. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
