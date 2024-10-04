Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Shares Down 3.7% – Here’s Why

Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 38,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 50,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Giga Metals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$14.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Giga Metals Company Profile

Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Turnagain property with 75 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 40,069 hectares located in the Liard mining division of northern British Columbia.

