Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2024

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSFGet Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56.47 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 56.60 ($0.76). 783,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,259,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.70 ($0.76).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £287.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5,700.00 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 62.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80,000.00%.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

