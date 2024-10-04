Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Trading Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.30 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.45). Approximately 425,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 438,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.80 ($0.47).

Argentex Group Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Argentex Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argentex Group PLC provides bespoke currency risk management and payment solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers spot and forward contracts, structured solutions, and personalized hedging strategies FX capabilities primarily through traditional voice broking and online alternative banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argentex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.