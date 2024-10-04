Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Trading Down 43% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Free Report) traded down 43% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 1,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 150,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
Centogene Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.
About Centogene
Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmaceutical solutions and diagnostic tests in Europe, the Middle East, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers data-driven answers to patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies for rare and neurodegenerative diseases.
