Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Trading Down 43% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Free Report) traded down 43% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 1,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 150,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Centogene Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

About Centogene

(Get Free Report)

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmaceutical solutions and diagnostic tests in Europe, the Middle East, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers data-driven answers to patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies for rare and neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.