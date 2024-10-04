iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) Trading Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.87 and last traded at $50.66. Approximately 14,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 38,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.54.

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $436.65 million, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB – Free Report) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Tech Breakthrough index. The fund tracks an index of US equities that could benefit from breakthrough technologies, modified market cap weighted. TECB was launched on Jan 8, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

