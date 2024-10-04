Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Shares Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.
Urbana Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52.
About Urbana
Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.
