Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 8th

Shares of Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, October 8th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 7th.
Safe and Green Development Stock Down 6.1 %
NASDAQ SGD traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.26. 208,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. Safe and Green Development has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $8.42.
About Safe and Green Development
