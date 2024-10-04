Sleepless AI (AI) One Day Volume Hits $15.06 Million

Sleepless AI (AI) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. Sleepless AI has a total market cap of $52.39 million and $15.06 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sleepless AI has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. One Sleepless AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000649 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sleepless AI Token Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessailab.com. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab.

Buying and Selling Sleepless AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 228,437,500 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.38418959 USD and is down -4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $16,207,227.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessailab.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sleepless AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sleepless AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

