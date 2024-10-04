Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Trading Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.78. 8,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 37,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
Yangarra Resources Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81.
Yangarra Resources Company Profile
Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
