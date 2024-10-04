Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Trading Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.78. 8,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 37,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Yangarra Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.