Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Trading Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $185.01 and last traded at $185.01. Approximately 22 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.58.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.19.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

