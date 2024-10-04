Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 8th

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Tuesday, October 8th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 7th.

Agrify Price Performance

Shares of AGFY stock remained flat at $0.23 on Friday. 212,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,134. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. Agrify has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.87.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

