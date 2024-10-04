Worldcoin Price Reaches $1.69 (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $843.34 million and approximately $135.34 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00002716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,862,866 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog.

Worldcoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

