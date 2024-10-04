Stacks One Day Trading Volume Tops $192.53 Million (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00003014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stacks has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.96 billion and $192.53 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About Stacks
STX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,491,876,742 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The official website for Stacks is stacks.co. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co.
Buying and Selling Stacks
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
