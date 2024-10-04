BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Reaches $62,128.90 on Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $62,128.90 or 1.00021288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $771.56 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008691 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00013875 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001002 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007494 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00055519 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 61,157.54349932 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.