Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT) Plans $0.22 Dividend

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2155 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.
Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Price Performance
Shares of PULT stock remained flat at $50.54 during trading hours on Friday. 3,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,492. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.47. Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $50.77.
Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Company Profile
