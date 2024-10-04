Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT) Plans $0.22 Dividend

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2155 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Shares of PULT stock remained flat at $50.54 during trading hours on Friday. 3,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,492. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.47. Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

The Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (PULT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade fixed income securities from around the world that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis.The fund expects to have an average weighted maturity of four years or less.

