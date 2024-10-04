SingularityNET (AGIX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $302,077.88

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 15% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $754.07 million and $302,077.88 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008691 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00013875 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,128.90 or 1.00021288 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007494 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00055519 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.60346204 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $306,100.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.