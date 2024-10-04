Hedera (HBAR) Trading 12% Lower This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0544 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.05 billion and approximately $49.08 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,652,680,130 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,652,680,130.425415 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05206785 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $56,362,039.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

