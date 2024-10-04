Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC) Raises Dividend to $0.86 Per Share

Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDCGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.8571 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from Putnam BDC Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.79.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBDC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.24. 50,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $76.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.51.

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.

