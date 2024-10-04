ASD Price Tops $0.0373 on Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0373 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $24.63 million and $1.25 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008691 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00013875 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,128.90 or 1.00021288 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001002 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007494 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03709665 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,242,960.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

