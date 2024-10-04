BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Boosted by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock stock opened at $951.49 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $958.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $141.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $888.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $825.47.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $925.07.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

