Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 406,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,031,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,201,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,691,000 after acquiring an additional 607,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 998,961,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,085,191,337.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,650,481 shares of company stock worth $6,050,547,676. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BAC opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $306.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.10. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $44.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

