Doliver Advisors LP Lowers Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Wolfspeed by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Wolfspeed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 125,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.52. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $47.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 107.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WOLF. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho cut Wolfspeed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. New Street Research lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.93.

Wolfspeed Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

