American National Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EG. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $751,457,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $148,569,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $148,092,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,750,000 after buying an additional 269,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.09.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $393.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.57. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $343.76 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.66 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.