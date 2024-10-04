Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $296,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,849 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,988 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,157,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,885 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 473.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,447,000 after buying an additional 2,187,460 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 301,500.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,334,000 after buying an additional 1,809,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,566,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $892,023,000 after buying an additional 1,695,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $101.82 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The company has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a PE ratio of -71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.39%.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.23.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

