GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by American National Bank & Trust

American National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEHC. BTIG Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

