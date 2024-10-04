Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.10 Million Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veralto by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 35,433 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Veralto by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 34,505 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Veralto by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 169,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $84,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,039 shares of company stock worth $4,310,335. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $111.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $112.77.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.