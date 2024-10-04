Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by American National Bank & Trust

American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOO opened at $521.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $529.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $509.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.55.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

