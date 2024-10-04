Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 78,702 Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 78,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 16.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 205,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tellurian by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,833,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430,606 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tellurian during the second quarter worth approximately $627,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $2.50) on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Tellurian Price Performance

TELL stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.56.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. On average, analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tellurian

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tellurian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

